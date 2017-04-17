Police in Dundee are monitoring a number of makeshift skateparks that have sprung up in the city’s West End.

Residents near Thomson Street are concerned after youths on skateboards were believed to have accessed the derelict Tay Rope Works in Magdalen Yard Road over recent weeks.

The building, which currently has planning approval in place for five houses and two flats to be built, has become a public safety concern.

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson has called for the site be “properly secured”.

He said: “I have received a few complaints from tenants regarding people on skateboards accessing the site recently.

“The concern first and foremost is for the public’s safety. It is a derelict building which hasn’t been occupied for a number of years.

“Access can be gained from a number of entry points around the building.

“The main access point on Magdalen Yard Road has been secured recently to deter people trying to force entry into the premises.

“Building control at the council is currently taking action to secure another one of the entry points at the moment to ensure it can’t be accessed into the building.

“At this moment in time, the only people accessing the site should be doing so with a hard hat and a pair of safety boots.”

Dundee currently has purpose-built skateparks in Balunie Drive and Dudhope Park and police say they are monitoring the situation.

Officers said they were aware of issues at Magdalen Yard Road, as well as makeshift ramps being found along with alcohol containers near the underpass at Clovis Duveau Drive.

PC Jill Smith said local community officers would be patrolling both areas to keep an eye on the issues.

She added: “We are aware there has been concern over youths using make-shift ramps and using premises at Magdalen Yard Road as a makeshift skatepark.

“There have been similar issues at the underpass near Invergowrie, which we are also looking at.

“We will be engaging with people in the local community and monitoring the situation at both the sites over the coming weeks.”