Safety fears for Dundee primary pupils as school crossing patroller won’t be replaced

It is feared the safety of children at two Dundee primary schools is at risk following the removal of a road crossing patroller.

Pupils at St Joseph’s RC and Victoria Road primary schools, both part of the West End Campus, are facing busy roads with fast-moving traffic on their way to school.

The former crossing patroller for the Milnbank area has retired and will not be replaced.

Tayside Contracts, which provides patrollers for Dundee City Council, declined to comment when asked by The Courier but West End councillor Fraser Macpherson said the company told him the crossing “does not meet criteria”.

This as sparked fears the road is no longer safe for children.

Dad Neale Dixon said he was very disappointed to hear that the patroller won’t be replaced.

He said: “My daughter is only in primary three so at the moment she is taken to and collected from school.

“However, it won’t be too long before she has to go herself. The road is a busy one and I think the patroller should definitely be replaced to make crossing the roads safe for the kids.

“Many children to get themselves to school and their safety is obviously very important.”

‘Imperative’

Gran Margaret Holverda said: “I am very concerned to learn that the crossing patroller isn’t to be replaced.

“I think it is absolutely imperative that a new one is appointed.”

A local resident who asked not to be named said: “It is very busy around here – especially at school coming and going times.

“A lot of the traffic goes pretty quickly and a lot of cars are parked up and the roads involved are also on a busy bus route making crossing even more hazardous for children.

“I’m surprised and disappointed to learn that the patroller isn’t to be replaced. I think the council need to look at this decision again.”

Formal objection

Liberal Democrat councillor Mr Macpherson has objected to the council.

“Tayside Contracts, who provide the service for the city council, has not replaced the patroller, saying the crossing does not meet its criteria for allowing a crossing, in terms of pupils using it and vehicle movements,” he said.

“I am very unhappy about this decision because the crossing is at a crucial location as vehicles come down the hill at City Road towards the site and I feel strongly that a crossing patroller is needed here.”

He added: “It is imperative a patroller is put at this location.

“No pupil should be having to cross here without one.

“There is a large volume of traffic uses this road and much of it travels at considerable speed.

“I have therefore put in a formal objection to the removal of the patroller at this location.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said the local authority will “speak directly to Councillor Macpherson”.