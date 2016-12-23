Pedestrians are being put at risk because motorists are using roads as a “racing strip”, it has been claimed.

Paul Downton, who lives on Charleston Drive in Menzieshill, has called for urgent action amid fears the street will be the scene of an accident.

He claims the street and adjacent Arran Drive are being used “as a racing strip” due to a lack of traffic-calming measures or a pedestrian crossing — and said there have been several “near misses” between cars and pedestrians.

Paul said: “It’s only a matter of time until someone is knocked over. The amount of speeders is unreal and unsafe.

“People use it basically as a racing strip as it’s a long road. There’s a sign saying there’s a speed camera — but there isn’t one — to try get drivers to slow down.

“There’s an LED sign telling you your speed which gets ignored.”

Paul said an incident in which his daughter was almost knocked down spurred him on to get something done.

He said: “Me and my daughter, who at the time was four years old, tried to cross the road after getting out of a car. Cars were swerving past a bus and almost hit us.

“I’ve witnessed not only kids but pensioners having to rush across the road before a speeding car comes along.

“Arran Drive is a road which shouldn’t have been built without pedestrian crossings or traffic lights because it’s a nightmare to cross.”

Lochee councillor Tom Ferguson said he would raise the matter with council officials.

He said: “In Arran Drive there are no crossings and I think there should be. I’ve reported various traffic issues in Lochee and will raise this. Arran and Charleston Drive are major city routes, with a huge volume of traffic.”

But fellow Lochee councillor Bob Duncan said the installation of two LED signs earlier this year had helped the situation.

He said: “Any reduction of the speed limit itself would be a matter for Police Scotland. The 20mph and 30mph signs were installed months ago and are slowing down traffic considerably.

“I’ve seen people on the streets when I’m coming home in the evening, they see the sign flashing indicating they’re going too fast and they slow down.”

A council spokeswoman said: “We continue to monitor roads in the city, ensuring that they remain safe and allow for the flow of traffic.”