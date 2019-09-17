Safety fears after teen spotted ‘dangling’ from roof of Dundee Bus Station

Dundee Bus Station operators have voiced their concerns after a teenager was pictured scaling the building.

Shocking images of a boy dangling from the roof were supplied to the Tele.

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach East – who manage the site – said they were “concerned” about the incident that took place on Thursday evening.

One member of the public who captured the snap said the youth appeared to be in his mid-teens.

The picture shows the teenager dangling precariously from the side of the building as another looks on.

The pedestrian, who declined to be named, said he was worried for the boy’s safety.

He said: “The guy was walking on the roof when I saw him.

“I’m not sure how long he’d been up there but it looked like he was just mucking around.

“My concern was that he could have tripped.

“There are buses moving in and out of the station – anything could have happened.

“I’m not sure how high he was up the building – it was maybe about 15-feet, possibly higher. Put it this way if he’d fallen he would have known all about it.

“He did manage to dismount safely and appeared to walk towards the station.”

The incident comes weeks after another youth scaled the V&A building in another dangerous stunt.

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “We are concerned about the antisocial behaviour that took place at Seagate Bus Station in Dundee.

“Staff are present in and around the bus station during operational hours to ensure customer safety at all times.

“As safety is our absolute priority, we will be closely monitoring the situation to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”