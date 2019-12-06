Safety barrier at Clatto Country Park in Dundee vandalised for the second time in a week

Vandals have struck at Clatto Country Park for the second time in a week – and have caused damage that could risk lives.

Dorothy McHugh, secretary of the Friends of Clatto, revealed the temporary barrier next to the jetty at the park’s reservoir was thrown into the water overnight on Wednesday.

Vandals have also thrown lifebelts, which are placed around the reservoir for emergency situations, into the water, leaving some areas with no quick access to a lifesaving belt.

The barrier has only just been replaced by Dundee City Council following vandalism earlier this week.

Dorothy said: “The barrier was thrown into the water overnight.

“I was there later the previous afternoon and everything was still in place.

“When I went along early the following morning, however, it had been removed and thrown into the water.

“I can only assume that the vandals must have struck in the dark. There is no light at all at the reservoir over night and it does get very dark so they are also potentially putting their own lives at risk.”

Dorothy admitted the group has been left gutted by the latest act of vandalism which is causing constant issues in the area.

She added: “The barrier is there to stop people going on to the jetty which is currently slippy and sloping down into 10 feet of water.

“With no barrier there because of the vandals there is a very high risk that someone could wander onto the jetty, which is currently dangerous, and end up in the water.

“The vandals are also putting their own lives in danger.

Dorothy said that the friends group were becoming increasingly anxious for the council to take permanent measure to make the barrier and jetty safe.

And she believes it only serves to prove removal of the jetty could lead to more issue.

A council spokesman previously said it would look at potential solutions.