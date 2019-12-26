Safe Zone bus back in city centre in run up to new year

The Dundee Safe Zone bus will be returning to the city centre in the run up to the new year.

The bus will be in its South Ward Road location from 10pm-4am tomorrow, Saturday and Hogmanay.

The bus, which is a multi-agency partnership between Tayside Council on Alcohol (TCA), Police Scotland, The Scottish Ambulance Service, Xplore Dundee, Hillcrest Futures, Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership and Rock! Street Chaplains, was formed in 2013 and has had more than 3,000 visitors during that time.

Staffed by volunteers, as well as officers from Police Scotland, the safe zone team provide a variety of support to members of the public, including helping them find a safe route home, sober up as well as helping those who may be vulnerable.

CEO of the TCA Kathryn Baker said: “Dundee Safe Zone provides an important service, keeping those enjoying the night-time economy and some of the more vulnerable members of our communities safe.

“We are extremely grateful to Alexander Decorators for their on-going support of this, and other, projects.

“Dundee is a great place to live and work and the commitment of our Safe Zone staff, volunteers and supports just shows that Dundee is also a caring city.”