An investigation is under way after a safe was stolen from a Tayside country resort.

Thieves made off with the depository at Forbes of Kingennie resort sometime between 4.30pm on Sunday and 7.45am on Monday.

The safe contained a four-figure sum of cash.

The resort, near Wellbank, is a popular golf and wedding destination.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101.

We’ll have more on this in tonight’s Evening Telegraph.