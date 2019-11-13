Safe Drive Stay Alive: City pupils given advice on safe driving

Firefighters, police and ambulance workers and NHS representatives joined forces to create a collaborated educational show for all S5 pupils in Dundee.

Safe Drive Stay Alive was performed at the Caird Hall yesterday to more than 3,500 youngsters.

The show targeted young drivers or soon-to-be young drivers and their passengers.

It aims to encourage young people to be more aware of the risks they face when they take on the skill of driving and to develop responsible attitudes to road use when they pass their driving test.

The youngsters were shown a film based on true events and listened to talks from individuals involved in similar crashes or affected by them, emergency services personnel, hospital consultants, crash survivors and victims’ relatives.

This year, 16 young people have been killed on Tayside roads and 118 have been left with life-changing injuries.

Road crashes remain the biggest killer of 15 to 24-year-olds in Scotland.

Each month around 2,000 young people pass their driving test and as many as one in five are involved in a crash in their first year of driving.

Yesterday’s show was just one of a series of Safe Drive Stay Alive events being organised across Tayside.

There is also a Facebook page to further promote the message and gather feedback, which has been extremely positive. For more information, see Safe Drive Stay Alive Tayside.