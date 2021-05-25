Sadness as youngest osprey chick dies at Loch of the Lowes wildlife reserve

An osprey chick at one of Scotland’s best-known wildlife reserves has died.

Bird watchers have been fascinated by new arrivals at Loch of the Lowes, near Dunkeld,

But the newest chick, the offspring of breeding pair NC0 and LM12, died on Tuesday morning, just days after hatching.

Loch of the Lowe’s staff said the chick, born on Tuesday, had been struggling to feed.

They said on Twitter: “Some sad news from the nest.

“As you may have seen the youngest chick was struggling yesterday.

“It sadly died this morning.

“Thanks for your support.”

Some sad news from the nest. As you may have seen the youngest chick was struggling yesterday. It sadly died this morning.

Thanks for your support 💚 pic.twitter.com/IWWeAxsxiE — Loch of the Lowes Wildlife Reserve (@LochoftheLowes) May 25, 2021

The news has saddened birdwatchers who have been keeping up with the feathered family’s growth through the reserve’s livestream.

One regular viewer said: “So sad, I watched it hatch and it brought me so much joy.

“I noticed it wasn’t really feeding well and last night she appeared very unsettled?

“Maybe I am wrong about that, but checked this morning and saw he was gone. I’ve been very worried but did think the worst.”

Another added: “That’s sad.

“On the webcam a few days back I noticed the oldest chick attacking the others quite severely.

“The youngest seemed to be quite clearly in distress with what looked like physical damage to its face.”