Sadness as popular Dundee restaurant closes due to owner’s ill health

A popular Dundee restaurant has closed due to one of the owners being ill.

In a statement on Facebook, the owners of Cafe Montmarte said that “with deep regret” the eatery was closing as of yesterday.

The statement from Thierry and Anne Haddanou said that Thierry had been ill for some time and would have to step down from floor duties for good.

The statement added: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank again our loyal customers and to all the people who have helped us and for the brilliant reviews you have given us.

© DC Thomson

“We wish you all, good health and happiness in the years ahead.

“Au revoir et a bientôt dans de nouvelles aventures.

“Thierry & Anne.”

In July, the couple posted a notice on the door of the restaurant that read: “We wish to let all our customers know that unfortunately, Thierry, despite returning to work at the Cafe over the last few weeks, has to resume treatment again for an ongoing illness and for this reason we have had to take the decision to close the restaurant meantime for the month of July 2019.

“We will of course post our reopening date on our website and Facebook page just as soon as Thierry returns to work.

“Many thanks for your understanding and support at this time.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with the Evening Telegraph newsletter

Customers wished the couple well on social media.

Jamie Tait said: “This is very sad, what a lovely restaurant,our fave when it was in Aberdeen and we came down recently to Dundee to go. Get well soon Thierry. All the best.”

Graeme Fraser said: “Very sad and particularly poignant, as we are currently enjoying La Belle France and all its culinary delights.

“So glad that we had the pleasure of dining at Cafe Montmartre, both in Cupar and Dundee, regrettably, not regularly enough.”

Pamela Sinclair added: “Such sad news, please keep well and take care of yourselves. Wishing you both all the very best.”