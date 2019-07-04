Sadness as devoted Carnoustie couple die within days of each other after 65 years together

For more than 65 years Dorothy and Angus Anderson were a devoted, loving couple and now it seems that death itself didn’t have the power to separate them.

The pair, who had made Carnoustie their home for more than 40 years, died last week within six days of each other.

Angus died at their home in Station Road on June 21, aged 91 and, just six days later, on June 27, Dorothy passed away, aged 88 at the home they had shared for more than four decades.

© Supplied

Paying a moving tribute to her parents, the couple’s eldest daughter Margaret Cummins, 65, said, while it had been devastating to lose both her parents so close together, she also took comfort knowing they would be together again.

She said: “While it is incredibly sad it is a lovely ending to their story, now one doesn’t have to grieve for the other.

“They don’t have to make a life without each other. They were such a team in life and after dad died I don’t think mum had the heart to go on any longer.

“If it had been the other way around I don’t think dad would have wanted to go on with her either.”

Now the lives of the couple will be celebrated by their family and friends at a joint funeral to be held at Parkgrove Crematorium at Friockheim next week.

Dorothy and Angus were both well known across Carnoustie and Dundee.

Dorothy ran D & As store in Carnoustie where several generations of local school children bought their uniforms, while Angus worked at the Watts and Largs stores in Dundee.

Even after he retired, Angus continued to work selling greenhouses from premises at Carnoustie’s North Burnside Road, something Margaret said he continued to do almost right up until his death.

He was born in Penicuik, while Dorothy was originally from Aberdeen, where the couple would meet after Angus had moved through to the city with his family.

The couple both had a love of dancing when they were young and met when their respective dance classes joined together for practices.

The couple went on to marry in Aberdeen’s St Machar Cathedral on September 9, 1953.

They moved around a bit after their nuptials, living for a spell in the Wellgate in Dundee while Angus was in situ at Watt’s, then Crieff before a spell just outside Edinburgh.

Margaret said: “There may still be some people around who remember mum getting up early every morning to bake scones, muffins and pancakes in the little shop attached to the Balmore Dairy in Albert Street.”

The couple eventually moved to Carnoustie where they continued to live comfortably until recently, latterly with support from family and carers.

A month ago Dorothy, who was also suffering from dementia, had a fall at home and ended up in hospital.

Margaret said: “She was there for two weeks but I was determined to get her home to be with dad.

“I will always be glad that they were both at home right up until the end.

“Dad had become increasingly frail with age and passed away with his family around him.

“I told mum and I believe she knew what I was telling her.

“Only days later she too passed away at home with all of us around her.”