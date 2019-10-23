‘Sadly missed every day’: Tributes to Dundee Bard Michael Marra seven years to day since death

Locals have been sharing their memories of one of Dundee’s greatest musicians – seven years to the day from his death.

Musician Michael Marra died on October 23 2012 at the age of 60 following a battle with throat cancer.

The singer-songwriter, also a playwright and actor, was known as the Dundee Bard.

He was born in Lochee but went on to tour the world with his music – much of which was inspired by his home city.

Marra also worked in theatre, radio and TV; and is credited with kick-starting a renewed interest in Scottish folk music.

His daughter Alice Marra took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to pay tribute to her father.

She posted: “Seven years. Sadly missed every day.”

A post on the official Michael Marra Facebook page reads: “Seven years on, we’re thinking of Michael today, as we are every day.”

Others also took to social media to remember Marra.

Dundee street poet Gary Robertson posted: “One of Dundee’s finest sons. Always remembered.”

Posting a video of Marra performing Green Grow the Rashes, writer Chris Creegan – a columnist and chairman of the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH) – said: “The great Michael Marra left us seven years ago today. But we still have this. I can never listen to it enough.”

The great Michael Marra left us seven years ago today. But we still have this. I can never listen to it enough. https://t.co/OCCOVJ20ht — Chris Creegan (@Chris_Creegan) October 23, 2019

Marra was brought up in Clement Park and attended Lawside Academy before moving to London. His first performance was at an NCR Christmas party in the 1950s.

He formed his first band Hen’s Teeth in 1971, which then evolved into Skeets Boliver.

Following the release of album The Midas Touch in 1980, his solo career took off and he gained an army of fans across Scotland and the wider world.

Marra supported acts including Van Morrison and The Proclaimers, and performed duets with the likes of Patti Smith and Eddi Reader.

Classic Michael Marra songs include Hermless, Hamish the Goalie, If Dundee was Africa and his version of Robbie Burns’ Green Grow the Rashes.

He composed his own operetta If The Moon Can Be Believed, performed in a 2007 production of the Demon Barber and wrote the play St Catherine’s Day.

He also wrote the music for and performed in the popular Dundee play The Mill Lavvies.

Michael also created the opera Nan Garland, which was performed at Dundee Rep in 2004, and performed original songs with the Scottish Symphony Orchestra, the Scottish National Orchestra, Concerto Caledonia, Mr McFall’s Chamber and his own Quintet.

In 2007 he was awarded an honorary doctorate by Dundee University in recognition of his contribution to the cultural profile of his home town and in 2011 he was made an honorary Doctor of Letters by Glasgow Caledonian University.