Sadistic rapist sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of a string of sexual offences

A sadistic rapist who brutalised women and children has been given a life sentence after being convicted of a string of violent sexual assaults.

Frank Mayne, 56, groomed girls for sexual abuse and attacked adult women, including subjecting one victim to a knifepoint rape ordeal, during a 17-year spree of offending.

Mayne had denied a string of offences at a trial last year but was found guilty of all 15 charges of rape, indecent assault, assault and indecent behaviour that went to the jury.

He admitted further offences of possessing indecent images of children.

His catalogue of offending began in 2000 when he assaulted women and girls at addresses in his home city of Dundee and in Tayport.

Mayne began abusing and raped one girl when she was just six years old.

A second child victim was molested by him from the age of eight and also later subjected to rape.

One adult woman was subjected to rape attacks by Mayne and on one occasion had a knife held to her neck by the vile thug.

A second adult woman was raped by Mayne in February 2017.

At the High Court in Ediburgh on Friday, Lord Pentland told Mayne: “All of your victims were vulnerable at the time you attacked and sexually abused them.

“Each of your victims deserves great credit for the courage they have shown in coming forward and testifying against you.”

Lord Pentland said he was satisfied that Mayne had a sadistic, violent and depraved personality and that he posed a serious risk to public safety, particularly for women and girls.

Two reports prepared by experts – including one commissioned by the defence on behalf of Mayne – concluded that he posed a high risk to public safety.

Lord Pentland imposed an Order for Lifelong Restriction on Mayne to protect the public from the risk of serious harm he presented.

The judge ordered that Mayne, who followed proceedings via a video link to Perth prison, must serve six years under the indeterminate sentence before parole authorities can consider his case.

Lord Pentland said that did not signify that Mayne was likely to be released at that stage or indeed ever.

The judge told Mayne that he had a bad criminal record and that he would now be on the sex offenders’ register for the remainder of his life.

Defence solicitor advocate Chris Fyffe said Mayne had “a pretty horrendous” background and upbringing.

He said: “He recognises he has a number of problems. He has expressed a desire to work to overcome those problems.”