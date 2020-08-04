Youngsters put the wheels in motion as they saddle up for Dundee Cyclathon

Cyclists assembled outside the V&A to mark the start of Dundee Cyclathon Week.

The event, reshaped this year to conform with pandemic restrictions, will involve hundreds of cyclists completing their own route and distance up until August 9, to raise funds for children in poverty.

Among the youngest cyclists taking part are six-year-old Frankie Mclaren and brother Reggie, 3, who will both be cycling six miles from Charleston to Riverside.

Mum Mardou said: “Frankie and Reggie learned to cycle during lockdown and then we read about the Cyclathon on Facebook which was an opportunity too good to miss.”

Robert Burns, vice-president of organisers Claverhouse Rotary Club, said: “Whether you cycle 10 miles or 100 miles does not matter.

“Taking part and having fun are the most important features of this event plus raising money for our local bairns who deserve a break in life. There is still plenty of time to get involved.”

Register for the event at the Dundee Cyclathon website.