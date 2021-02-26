‘Saddened’ neighbours help police inquiries after teenage girl attacked in Monifieth attempted robbery

Neighbours have expressed their shock after a young girl was attacked near their homes in Angus during an attempted robbery.

Those living in the Ferry Road area of Monifieth have confirmed police were back at the scene on Friday, conducting door-to-enquires.

Police Scotland are trying to trace a man who attacked a 14-year-old girl from behind on Wednesday at around 9pm.

The man who was described as tall and wearing a black hooded jacket fled towards the central area of Monifieth, leaving the girl with what police have described as minor injuries.

Many who have lived in the community for a number of years said they were shocked and saddened by the event, with Thomas Greig adding that such an attack is “unheard of” in the area.

The 73-year-old added: “I saw the police out here yesterday, I hadn’t been directly aware of what had gone on.

“It must have been a scary experience for that young girl. I’ve lived here for 18 years or so now and incidents of this nature are unheard of.”

Another resident who did not wish to be named said officers had came to her door shortly after the attack asking if she had heard screaming.

She added: “It’s despicable what has happened to that young girl.

“A police woman came to our door at around 11.30pm that night.

“She asked me if I’d heard any screaming but we knew nothing about it until that point.

“We get the usual type of bother with teenagers at the bus shelters but nothing of that nature before, it is a concern to hear what has happened.”

Susan McGrandle, a mother-of-two, sent her wishes onto the family and the girl who was attacked.

“I was shocked to hear what had gone on,” she said.

“As a parent myself I was thinking about the girl and her family – they all must have got a hell of a fright.

“We’ve lived here for four years or so and we’ve never heard of anything like this going on around here, it’s such a quiet area.”

A cashier that was working at the Nisa store, near where the attack happened, confirmed police had been into the store asking about CCTV footage.

Like many in the community she was concerned by the events but was “thankful” the young girl hadn’t been seriously injured.

Detective Constable Esther Bigham, of Tayside Police Division’s CID team the teenage girls experience as an “extremely distressing situation”.

She added: “We can only be thankful that she was not more seriously injured.

“We’re asking for anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious to please come forward and assist our investigation.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed that enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 3364 of February 24.

Information can also be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.