Former Hearts boss Cathro has been teeing up a job at English Championship Wolves since Monday, according to Alex Rae.

Rae, who spent three years at Molineux, has claimed the young coach has spent the last couple of days in the West Midlands.

The former Dundee player and manager claimed, via Twitter, that the 31-year-old has spent time with manager, and former acquaintance, Nuno Espirito Santo.

Cathro being lined up for position @Wolves been down there for last few days ⚽️ — Alex Rae (@alexrae1969) August 1, 2017

Cathro was Nuno‘s assistant at both Rio Ave and Valencia before the two went their separate ways, with the Dundonian having a brief spell as Newcastle United’s number two before moving to Tynecastle last December.

The former Dundee United youth coach lasted just shy of eight months in charge of the Jambos, winning just 23% of his 30 games in charge.

He lost his job as head coach of Hearts of Midlothian today, after his failure to get the Edinburgh club out of the League Cup group stages.

Hearts legend Gary Mackay had branded Cathro’s appointment a ‘mistake’ yesterday and the club’s record appearance maker was not a fan of the Dundonian’s appointment: “Look at it from December, it’s been a mistake, no-one can question that.”

Large sections of the Tynecastle crowd were baying for Cathro to leave after Heart’s penalty defeat to Dunfermline on Saturday, getting their wish this morning.

Hearts will release details of the management situation tomorrow, as they take on Celtic at Parkhead on Saturday, with former Dundee boss Paul Hartley on of the early front-runners for the job.