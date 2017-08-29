Ryze trampoline park ‘100% coming to Dundee’, says boss after latest setback

The director of Ryze has confirmed he is still aiming to open his third park in Dundee despite another setback.

Plans to open the 50,000 sq ft attraction in the city’s Claverhouse Industrial Estate were rejected by council officials last week.

The premises — which would have been twice the size of a previous proposal for the city — would have been based in Charles Bowman Avenue and cost £2 million.

The venue would have offered thrill seekers similar facilities to the ones already in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Speaking to the Tele, Scott Fairgrieve, director at Ryze, said he couldn’t give too many details about the company’s next steps only confirming “Ryze is still 100% coming to Dundee”.

Mr Fairgrieve had previously seen plans for a £3m indoor park at the former Odeon Cinema at the Stack Leisure Park in Lochee fall through at the last minute.

Following that he urged the people of Dundee to help him find a new venue for the project.

It is not yet known where Ryze go from here after the latest set of plans to create a “jumper’s paradise” were rejected.

Dundee council planning officer Craig Swankie said the proposals in Claverhouse Industrial Estate were contrary to Dundee’s local development plan and no arguments of a “sufficient weight” had been put forward to convince the council to deviate from it.

Mr Fairgrieve added that other locations in Perth and Aberdeen had been touted for the third venue, but he was determined to make the Dundee bid a reality.

Ryze hopes to create 70 new jobs in the city and had initially hoped to open their premises in Dundee in 2016 before the Odeon site fell through.