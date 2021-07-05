Ryan’s latest Reach Across feat stretches 38 hours for Angus mental health charity

An Angus man has completed his longest challenge yet in support of the mental health charity founded following the tragic loss of his brother.

Over the past eight years, Ryan Ramsay has raised more than £30,000 in a series of ambitious events.

Along the way, the Inverurie Academy PE teacher has bagged a Guinness world record and taught himself to swim for an iron man adventure.

But the driving force throughout has been the memory of his brother, Ross, and raising support for the Reach Across charity set up in Arbroath by their mum, Sandra, following the family tragedy in 2013.

Ross died at the age of 30 after going missing from his home in Glasgow, where he had embarked on a promising career in the music and theatre industry.

He was affected by mental health issues which, ultimately, led to him taking his own life.

Ellon to Arbroath cycle

Ryan, 28, spent 38-hours at the weekend completing his marathon multi-event fundraiser – including a gruelling cycle from Ellon to his home town.

Workouts, yoga, cycling, dance classes and a football match all featured.

Ryan also managed an open water dip in the North Sea after arriving in Arbroath following the 75-mile bike journey.

He said: “I try to come up with something new and bigger each time.

“Ross would have been 38 this year, so I thought a 38-hour challenge would be a fitting thing to do.

“I had really good support from friends for the whole event.

“A couple cycled with me from Ellon to Arbroath and the stuff we organised here was really well supported.”

Ryan has raised more than £2,000 through the 38-hour challenge.

Donations can be made here.

World record

In 2017, Ryan and student friend Lexi Ligeti from South Africa entered the record books for completing the greatest three-legged distance covered in 24 hours.

Their 582 laps of an Arbroath car park tallied up to more than 72 miles, comfortably beating the previous best by around ten miles.

He followed that up by climbing Britain’s three highest peaks as part of the charity crusade.

Then, in 2019, Ryan and two pals completed a 2.4-mile swim at Glasgow University pool before a 112-mile cycle ride to Dundee and a 26-mile marathon run.

Reach Across has its own permanent premises, known as The Haven, in Arbroath’s Guthrie Port.

Sandra Ramsay, who set up the charity with friend Donna Bow, has devoted her full-time energies to the organisation since retiring from a career as a care manager.