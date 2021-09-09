Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee United

Ryan Gauld: Vancouver Whitecaps mic’ed up video gives fascinating insight into mind of ex Dundee United star in training

By Scott Lorimer
September 9, 2021, 9:42 am
Ryan Gauld has taken the MLS by storm since his transfer from SC Farense.
Ryan Gauld has taken the MLS by storm since his transfer from SC Farense.

Vancouver Whitecaps have given an insight into the mind of attacker Ryan Gauld.

The 25-year-old is taking the MLS by storm with two goals and two assists in just four appearances, after signing from SC Farense on July 31.

Now fans have been given a never-before-seen glimpse of the former Dundee United star in action.

The two-minute long clip begins with Gauld receiving instruction from interim head coach Vanni Sartini, telling him to “focus on everything in front of you, press everything”.

He later ribs a teammate for attempting to slip the ball in between his legs: “Trying to go ‘megs there, huh?”

Gauld in Vancouver Whitecaps training.

The former Scotland U/21 international, who is yet to earn a full cap, can also be heard discussing tactics – and there is even a glimmer of French, the second language in Vancouver.

At the end of the video, Gauld quips: “I’m the most boring guy to do this with!”

Gauld will hope to add to his impressive start in Canada as the Whitecaps take on Portland on Saturday.