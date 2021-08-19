WATCH: Ryan Gauld makes MLS splash as Vancouver Whitecaps wash away Austin

Ryan Gauld has been a fan-favourite in Scotland and in Portugal.

Now the former Dundee United star is making waves in the US and Canada with Vancouver Whitecaps.

Gauld bagged a man of the match award and an assist as the Canadian side dumped Austin FC 2-1 on Wednesday.

Gauld, a half-time substitute, turned in an eye-catching performance in the Texan heat – and capped it by setting up Brian White for the Caps’ winner.

Speaking after the match, the American striker hailed Gauld’s impact, saying of the ex-Tangerines kid: “Ryan comes in, he’s a lively player for us.

“He gets on the ball, he creates things, he’s energetic, so we love having him on the field and we’re looking forward to him playing more minutes.

Gauld penned a money-spinning three-year deal in Vancouver this summer after leaving Portuguese side Farense.

The 25-year-old will have a chance to build on his display against Austin when the Whitecaps host Los Angeles FC on Sunday.