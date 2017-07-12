The organisers of music festival Carnival Fifty Six today said they expect a surge of ticket sales in the next few weeks.

Founder Craig Blyth spoke to the Tele with just over a month to go until the event kicks off.

Festival-goers will be entertained by more than 100 artists across seven stages during the two days at Camperdown Park.

Last week, the Tele revealed a site map for the festival, which is set to be held on August 12 and 13.

Craig says he’s pleased with the ticket sales so far, and expects a late flurry by concert-goers.

He added: “We are comfortable with how the ticket sales have been going.

“The last three weeks or so are really important to us in terms of selling tickets and that’s when we are expecting a number of people to finalise their plans and buy tickets.

“I am really excited to see it all come together.”

Hundreds of staff members are set to start work at the park from August 3 in a bid to get everything set up in time for the projected 15,000 revellers.

It is set to be the biggest music event in the city since Radio 1’s Big Weekend took place at Camperdown in 2006.

Craig previously said there was never a better time for music in the city and added: “Events like ours, and the ones in Slessor Gardens, are all part of making Dundee great again.

“I think this is probably the most exciting time for live music in the city and concerts at Slessor Gardens are not competition.

“It’s just great to see the city hosting big events.”

Tickets for the event are available at carnivalfiftysix.co.uk.

Carnival’s impressive line-up

For a festival in its debut year, Carnival Fifty Six boasts an impressive line-up.

Mark Ronson, The Fratellis, Rudimental and Clean Bandit top the bill, appearing alongside DJ sets from the likes of Hot Chip and Basement Jaxx.

Kyle Falconer, the lead singer of one of Dundee’s most successful bands — The View — will be unveiling his new solo material at the festival in August.

He will be joined on stage by his brother Ronnie on guitar and local musician Billy Mitchell on bass.

Alongside the bigger names are some of the most exciting up-and-coming acts in Scotland right now. Prides, Model Aeroplanes, The Van Ts and Be Charlotte all feature on the bill.

The festival is set to generate £1.5 million for the city’s economy and will make use of hundreds of event staff — including 100 G4S security employees alone — many of whom will be recruited from the local area.