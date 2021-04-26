RuPaul’s Drag Race sets new dates for arena show at Aberdeen’s P&J Live

RuPaul’s Drag Race arena tour – Werq The World – has announced a new date for its visit to Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

The spectacular show will now be at the venue on Saturday May 28 next year.

Werq The World had been due to visit the Granite City next month, rescheduled from its original 2020 date, but has now been re-arranged again due the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It will be arriving in the north-east as part of an extensive European tour which will see it play in capitals and major cities across the Continent and the UK.

Producers for the show promise the drag queen extravaganza will have “amazing production values”.

Fans cannot wait for this spectacular arena show to sashay into P&J Live.”

They added: “The 2022 tour steps it up once again, debuting at Europe’s largest arenas with production value rivaling any major pop concert – a first for any drag production.”

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at P&J Live, said: “RuPaul’s Drag Race has built up a massive following in the north-east and I know fans cannot wait for this spectacular arena show to sashay into P&J Live. We are really looking forward to, finally, welcoming all the queens – the royalty of the drag world – to Aberdeen.”

Werq the World centres around Drag Race judge and Strictly Come Dancing star Michelle Visage spiralling through time with no way of returning home after an experiment gone wrong.

Drag stars Asia O’Hara, Gottmik, Jaida Essence Hall, Plastique Tiara, Rosé, Vanessa Vanjie, and Yvie Oddly, must then journey through iconic periods of time in the hope they will find their way back to 2022.

For more information and tickets visit www.pandjlive.com