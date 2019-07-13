Runners see all the Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail statues in Dundee in an hour

Members of a city running group have taken on an Oor Wullie-themed challenge after racing around all the statues across the city.

The wee scamp has been placed at some of the city’s main attractions over the summer including the V&A, the Law and RRS Discovery as part of the Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail.

Although most people opt to take a leisurely walk around the trail, Dundee Road Runners set themselves a unique challenge and managed to race around 22 statues in an hour, taking in the sights across the city along the way.

Tim Heilbronn, 62, who works at Dundee University, was one of those involved in the run.

He said: “The lovely thing about it was going to all the different parts of Dundee, especially those I hadn’t noticed before, such as the submarine memorial.

“We started it two years ago when the first Oor Wullie trail launched and did the Penguin Parade last year too.

“We took a group from Dundee Road Runners every Monday to do the trail and wanted to continue that theme this year.”

He added: “One of the most challenging parts was running up to the top of the Law – some of my colleagues are much fitter than I am.

“It was also good discovering some hidden gems of the city like the Geddes Quadrangle as well as racing around well-known parts of the city such as Discovery Point and the V&A.

“Sadly, we had to miss a few because some of the venues were closed in the evening such as Verdant Works, Overgate and the Wellgate but there was no particular aim we had in mind.

“It was just great to do it all together. There was huge camaraderie among everyone involved and the detail and professionalism of our local artists is amazing.”

Tim said the Oor Wullie racing didn’t stop at Dundee as he and his friend Kirsten Webster, 31, managed to race around 54 of the brightly-decorated sculptures in Edinburgh on Tuesday, clocking up 14.4 miles in the process.

Kirsten managed her longest-ever run during the Edinburgh trip.

She said: “It’s been a lot of fun – I only started running in January and the challenge was to keep up with the more experienced runners.”