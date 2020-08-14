Runners plan mammoth three-day relay run to raise cash for NHS Tayside

A group of joggers will be running on empty when they take part in a charity relay over the course of 72 hours.

The 15 runners will start in North Inch, Perth, and finish up in Broughty Ferry Castle as they look to raise money for NHS Tayside.

Organised by Nicky Deuchar, who started up the Running Machines group in Dundee, the race will be broken down into 16 trips (COR) of 27 miles being carried out.

Nicky, from Craigowl, said the group wanted to give back to the NHS after their friend Paul Clark, who has made a full recovery, was treated for Covid-19 in intensive care.

He said: “Because of the lockdown restrictions we have had to wait a while to be able to do the run, however, the hardest part has been working out the logistics and which runners are doing what parts of the relay.

“We wanted to give back to NHS Tayside and my friend Paul, who was previously in intensive care, will be deciding which ward he wants the donations to go to.

“There are 15 runners taking part who are all at different levels and can run different distances who have come together through the love of running.

“We have decided to carry out a relay type race over three full days. For a continuous 72 hours at least one participant within the group will be running the route.

“Everyone is sticking to how many miles we can manage, with the age range of our group going from early 20s to one of our runners who is 64, and he will be doing about 50 miles over the three days himself.

“Myself and another runner Ross Emslie will actually be completing over 100 miles over the weekend with a full marathon each day – but I am trying not to think about that too much at the minute.

“Although I have done one practice length which wasn’t too bad I think we will be sore afterwards.

The group has raised almost £700, with a target of £1,000.

The Running Machines group will be starting their challenge on Thursday. Donations can be made by searching for “Weʼre raising £1,000 to NHS Tayside” on Justgiving.