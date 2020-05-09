Saturday, May 9th 2020 Show Links
‘RUNDSTEDT PULLING OUT HIS PANZERS’ — Read how The Tele reported VE Day in this subscriber special replica edition

by Evening Telegraph
May 9, 2020, 5:00 am Updated: May 9, 2020, 8:17 am
Europe has been marking the 75th anniversary of VE Day — when the second world war was declared over and Nazism defeated.

To mark the occasion, we are reproducing the Tele from May 8 1945.

To read how our paper reported the momentous news, browse our replica edition — available to our digital subscribers.

