‘RUNDSTEDT PULLING OUT HIS PANZERS’ — Read how The Tele reported VE Day in this subscriber special replica edition

Europe has been marking the 75th anniversary of VE Day — when the second world war was declared over and Nazism defeated.
To mark the occasion, we are reproducing the Tele from May 8 1945.
To read how our paper reported the momentous news, browse our replica edition — available to our digital subscribers.
Premium content
To access this special subscriber-only content, please log in or subscribeSubscribe
Already a member? Click here to login
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe