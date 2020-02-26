Runaway Dundee United have eyes on the prize says gaffer Robbie

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson has vowed they won’t lose focus in their Premiership quest.

Last Friday’s 2-1 home win over Inverness (see video below) saw United move a huge 21 points clear at the top of the Championship with 11 games to go.

That kind of lead and domination of the second-tier has led to comparisons with Robbie’s all-conquering Hearts side of 2014/15, who won the title with seven matches to spare.

At the 25-match mark, the Jambos had a 20-point lead over second-placed Hibs, similar to the Tangerines’ advantage over ICT, and were able to have it all sewn up by March 22.

However, Robbie, whose side are slightly off the pace in terms of the points total his Jam Tarts side set, is only interested in getting United back to the Premiership, not breaking records.

“We are in a really good position but I will leave it to others to speculate about this and that,” he said.

“It was a huge win for us on Friday night and I’m not going to deny it was a really significant result but there is still so much of the season left.

“We did have a blip recently but the Inverness result (see video below) saw us bounce right back and now I am looking for the lads to kick on.

“It may be boring but we have really benefited this season from purely looking at the next match so we won’t be changing that approach now.

“The players have all bought into it and been brilliant in staying focused.

“My job is to get us back where we want to be – in the Premiership – and I will be trying to do that on a match-by-match basis.

“I do sometimes look back at that season with Hearts but, when I do, it is to remember what worked for me in getting the most out of my players at the time, not about how many points we had or anything like that.

And Robbie hopes to end the season strongly with a fit and available Paul McMullan in his team.

The 24-year-old had been out of action for over a month with a groin injury but made his comeback in the win over the Caley Jags, coming off the bench for the final half-hour or so.

Robbie now hopes to have the winger back in starting contention for Saturday’s trip to Dunfermline.

He added: “He was raring to go and I did consider starting him on Friday but we decided that it was maybe just a bit early.

“It was great to give him some game-time, though, and he can be a key player for us in the closing stages of the season.”

Another player who impressed for Robbie at Tannadice last Friday was new boy Rakish Bingham.

The former Hamilton forward laid on both Louis Appere and Lawrence Shankland’s goals on the night in a stellar display.

“He has fitted right into the team,” Robbie explained. “He has skill in abundance.

“I think everybody at the game on Friday saw his quality when he had the assists for Louis and Shanks.

“He has played in the top flight in Scotland with Hamilton and I think that comes through in his play.”

Two players who won’t be involved for United moving forward are midfielder Manoubi Haddad and striker Josh Perez after their trial periods at the club.

Robbie is now opting to give his youngsters chances instead.

“After a lot of consideration, I have decided to let both players go and, hopefully, find other clubs.

“They weren’t quite what we were looking for and we are hoping to see more of the likes of Declan Glass and Chris Mochrie before the end of the season.”