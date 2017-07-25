Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez is willing to take a pay cut in order to move to Manchester City, according to the Independent.

As the great Wayne Gretzky said "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take"… Great to be fully fit and back in full training with the ball, I've missed it so much!!! Looking forward to achieving big things….. A post shared by Virgil van Dijk (@virgilvandijk) on Jul 15, 2017 at 6:34am PDT

Bayern Munich, Juventus and Paris St Germain are also keen on the Chile frontman but his preference is to remain in the Premier League and join up with Pep Guardiola’s revolution at The Etihad and wants his future resolved in the August transfer window.

The Daily Mirror reports that Chelsea have not finished their summer spending spree yet and are poised to see Antonio Conte a further £150million to spend with the Italian keen on Southampton defender Virgil Van Dijk.

The Blues boss also wants Juventus full-back Alex Sandro and is keeping tabs on Inter Milan winger Antonio Candreva.

The Daily Mail reports that Roma have tabled a bid of £30million plus add-ons for Leicester attacker Riyad Mahrez.

However, the Foxes are holding out for £50m for the Algeria international with Arsenal and Liverpool also keen on the 26-year-old frontman.

We can confirm that Gylfi Sigurdsson will not travel with the squad for our pre-season tour of the USA. pic.twitter.com/8qgAQewUG3 — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) July 13, 2017

The Mail also reports that Swansea are holding out for £50m for playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson as Everton boss Ronald Koeman continues his pursuit of the Iceland midfielder.

The Toffees are hopeful of completing a deal before their Europa League qualifying campaign begins on Thursday but their latest offer, worth around £45m, was rejected by the Welsh club.

And finally, Turkish outfit Antalyaspor are keen on Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Gunners turned down a bid of £7.5m from Sampdoria for Wilshere, who spent last season on loan at Bournemouth, but they are open to letting Wilshere leave the club for the right fee.

Embarrassing end to the season but big thanks for all the support throughout the season. 👍🏻⚽️ pic.twitter.com/VhoH0C0IxH — Sam Clucas (@samclucas) May 21, 2017

@DeadlineDayLive: Newcastle are hopeful of signing Hull midfielder Sam Clucas for £4m.

@GraemeBailey: Man City to push for Ryan Bertrand after sealing Benjamin Mendy deal.

@GuillemBalague: Twist of Neymar saga: @mundodeportivo says Ney has asked for Coutinho who was ONLY a target to replace him. Imagine that at Bayern/Juve/RM?

Players to watch

Increíble experiencia en Wembley. Campeones!!! / Amazing experience at Wembley. Champions!!! #EmiratesFACup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/KO3EP20OON — Lucas Pérez (@LP10oficial) May 27, 2017

Lucas Perez: The Spanish media report he wants to leave Arsenal after feeling “cheated” by the Gunners and seeing Alexandre Lacazette given the number nine jersey.

Jadon Sancho: Borussia Dortmund are keen on the 17-year-old Manchester City winger, reports ESPN.

Ross McCormack: Sunderland are in talks to take the Aston Villa striker on loan, writes the Daily Mail.