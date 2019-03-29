Rugby legend Gregor Townsend coming to Dundee for charity dinner

Rugby legend Gregor Townsend MBE will be the special guest at this year’s Sports Challenge Dinner in Dundee.

The annual Question of Sport-style event, taking place on May 9 at Apex City Quay Hotel & Spa, is set to raise thousands of pounds for children’s charities, The Yard Dundee and Children’s Aid.

The sell-out event is being organised by Thorntons Solicitors and Thorntons Investment Management Ltd and will see guests taking part in a sports-themed quiz in order to take home the Sports Challenge Trophy.

Hosts are Andy Nicol and Alan McInally.

Celine Sinclair, CEO at The Yard, said: “We are very fortunate to have the ongoing support of Thorntons and their Sports Challenge Dinner.

“Their fundraising efforts mean we can support many more local disabled children and their families with chances to play, be creative, have adventures and make friends.”