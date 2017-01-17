Comedian, author and mental health campaigner Ruby Wax is coming to Dundee in March for her Frazzled tour.

The show at the Gardyne Theatre on March 18, starting at 7.30pm, will be one of 74 performances across the country between January 19 and June 24.

A classically trained actress born in the US, Wax starred in the sitcom Girls on Top (1985–86), and came to prominence as a comic interviewer, playing up to British perceptions of the strident American style, in shows including The Full Wax (1991–94) and Ruby Wax Meets… (1994–98).

She was the script editor for the sitcom Absolutely Fabulous (1992–2012), also appearing in two episodes. Her memoirs, How Do You Want Me? (2002), reached the Sunday Times best-seller list.

Wax pursued a distinguished academic career, graduating in psychology at the University of California, Berkeley, and in 2013 she gained a master’s degree in mindfulness-based cognitive therapy from Oxford University.

In 2015, she was appointed a Visiting Professor in Mental Health Nursing at the University of Surrey.