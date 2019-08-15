Ruby back to school with other Angus pupils after life-saving double lung transplant

Children living in Angus returned to the classroom for their first day back after the summer break.

Starting a day later than their peers in Dundee, thousands of pupils were back in uniform after their six-week holiday.

A total of 1,229 pupils walked through the school gates for the first time, as they started their primary school education.

Angus Council’s children and learning convener Derek Wann said: “I’m delighted to welcome everyone back to the start of a new school year.

“I’d like to extend a warm welcome to all of the new children and their families who are joining us this year.

“We enjoyed a very successful year and we look forward to another fantastic year of learning ahead.”

Among those returning to school was 10-year-old Ruby Walker, who was back at Hayshead Primary in Arbroath after receiving a life-saving double lung transplant in March.

Having been diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at just two weeks old, Ruby’s mum Diane Boyd said her daughter was “very excited” about going back to school as a “normal child”.