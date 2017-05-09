The residents of a Dundee close say their lives are being made “a misery” because of rubbish and drug paraphernalia left in their communal close every day.

John Cree, 48, says a “disgusting” mess — including used needles — is constantly left in the Arklay Street close, as well as drug users congregating in the stairwell.

A Tele reporter who visited the close found rubbish, used needles, burnt foil and spoons, an empty diazepam packet and even a bag containing what appeared to be cannabis lying on the stairs.

John, who has lived in the close for eight months, said: “At the moment there’s drugs stuff lying about almost every day.

“I find used needles and other stuff. It’s absolutely disgusting.

“Folk are emptying bin bags out all over the close — that’s been happening every week.

“I don’t know if folk are looking for drugs.

“One day I came out of my house and couldn’t get past for a bunch of druggies standing in the close. They were asking me if I had any drugs or could get any.”

John’s brother William, a regular visitor to the close, said: “It’s disgusting — there’s no need for it.

“A child could easily stand on a needle.”

William said every time he and his wife are at the close they need to be careful not to walk on used needles.

He said: “I’ve spoken to Councillor Lynne Short who’s looking into it — it’s not on.”

Another neighbour said: “I think the bin bags are being taken from Dens Road and searched through there.

“My theory is that people are looking for personal information — from letters or bills — to try to commit fraud.”

Councillor Short, whose Maryfield ward includes part of Arklay Street, said: “If anyone has a problem with drugs paraphernalia being left, contact the council environmental department’s rapid response team which will come out and safely dispose of it.”