Arbroath abuser jailed after rubbing spit in partner’s face and bombarding her with calls from prison

An abuser who rubbed spit into his partner’s face before bombarding her with hundreds of calls from prison has been locked up.

Adam Stewart, 30, made more than 400 phone calls to the woman telling her that charges against him had been dropped and someone he met in prison would be “keeping an eye on her”.

Stewart has been jailed after previously pleading guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to engaging in an abusive course of conduct towards the woman.

The court heard Stewart had managed to track his partner down to an address in Arbroath, which Women’s Aid and Angus Council had helped her secure.

During another incident, where Stewart had again rubbed spit on to her face after an argument about a mobile phone, police were forced to attend.

While he spent a period on remand in HMP Perth, he made 417 calls to the woman telling her she should tell police she couldn’t remember anything before adding that someone he knew from prison would be keeping an eye on her.

Stewart pleaded guilty to attacking the woman and harassing her with calls and messages at an address in Arbroath between April 1 and August 7.

He also admitted breaching his bail conditions by being in the woman’s company before attempting to pervert the course of justice while contacting her from prison.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown sentenced Stewart to one year and 216 days in prison. He was also placed on a non-harassment order for the next five years.