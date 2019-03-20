RSS Discovery and Discovery Point to light up purple to raise epilepsy awareness

The RRS Discovery is lighting up in purple for charity.

Purple Day takes place on March 26 and will see landmarks around Scotland light up purple to raise awareness of epilepsy.

Dundee Heritage will also be lighting the Discovery Point building next to the ship.

Up and down the country, 29 landmarks will take part.

Epilepsy Scotland is also asking people to organise fundraising events in schools or workplaces to donate money to the charity.

The charity’s chief executive, Lesslie Young, said: “Purple Day is the perfect opportunity to get our supporters involved and to raise awareness of epilepsy.

“We are delighted that various landmarks across the whole of Scotland are supporting our Paint the Town Purple campaign.

“Epilepsy affects about 55,000 people and impacts every community in Scotland. These displays help us raise awareness of the condition with the aim of diminishing the social stigma that surrounds it.

“We are grateful to every individual, school, college and workplace and to the local councils and public bodies for taking part in Purple Day.

“We hope to see many of our supporters sharing their photos of their own Purple Day activities and celebrating the participation of our local authorities by visiting these landmarks.”