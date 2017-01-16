RSPCA saves baby crocodile on side of the road… only to discover it was a fake

When the RSPCA was called out to help a baby crocodile spotted stranded at the side of a busy road, an officer discovered the croc was in fact a plastic toy.

In another call revealed by the RSPCA to cheer people up on a day dubbed “Blue Monday”, when officers were called to catch a stray snake found in a Surrey loft they found that the caller, who was nervous of the reptiles, had mistaken a child’s soft toy for the real deal.

It seems callers often mistake inanimate objects for live creatures.

Another caller reported an owl had been sitting on a roof for more than four days and appeared unable to move. It also turned out to be plastic.

The charity said it receives one call every 27 seconds and urged folk to make sure the problem is genuine.