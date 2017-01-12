RRS Discovery’s restoration project gets £40k boost

One of Dundee’s most famous tourist attractions has received a £40,000 funding boost towards a major restoration project.

Dundee Heritage Trust, which owns the RRS Discovery, began essential conservation work on the iconic 116-year-old ship last year.

The project will see the rigging on the ship replaced and made historically accurate. In total, £350,000 is needed to complete the work.

A crowdfunding campaign last year saw £40,000 raised in just over a month — and that figure has today been matched by the city’s Common Good Fund, approved by Dundee City Council.

The trust’s executive director, Paul Jennings, thanked everyone who has contributed so far.

He said: “This was the first time the trust has ever crowdfunded for something like this so we weren’t sure if people cared enough to get behind it and I didn’t want to assume they will, but the response in that regard has been fantastic.

“It started really well with Lorraine Kelly giving us her support.

“Having her face in the public eye as a supporter really helped. Funding-wise, we ended up about £5,000 over our target which was a nice situation to be in. Then the funding from the Common Good Fund was approved, effectively matching what we raised.”

The masts were taken down to clean and repair by Gloucester firm T. Neilsen & Company, which specialises in repairing and restoring traditional ships.

Mr Jennings said he hoped the work would be completed by June, saying the Discovery would be a “hive of activity” as the rigging is restored back on to the ship.

He added that further fundraising was ongoing for the rest of the work, with applications made to a number of bodies.

The trust is keen to tap into the Tay Cities Deal for future projects.

Lord Provost Bob Duncan said: “Keeping this major attraction ship- shape and ready for future generations of visitors is an important part of Dundee.

“As the sole remaining survivor of Dundee’s long and proud wooden shipbuilding tradition, Discovery would be important enough but add to that her adventures in the Antarctic and granting the funding request was something we had to do.”