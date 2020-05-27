RRS Discovery staff go below deck to give behind-the-scenes virtual tours

Staff at Dundee’s RRS Discovery will be soon be taking people on virtual behind-the-scenes tours of the ship.

Since the beginning of lockdown, the famous Dundee-built sailing vessel has been closed to visitors.

But now its education officer Ali Gellatly, is getting set to film virtual Discovery tours which afford a rare glimpse of areas usually barred from public view – and bring its remarkable story to life.

Speaking to the Tele, Ali said: “The plan is to do a number of videos over a series of weeks rather than doing one big walking tour.

“I will be giving some background information and reading some diary extracts from Captain Scott for each area of the ship.

“Normally my role is to take school groups around the full ship, so this is a way some diary extracts for each area of the ship.”

He added: “Each video will focus on a different area of the ship, so when we video the galley, for example, we will talk about cooking on the ship and what food they would have eaten, and look at how difficult it was to have fresh food on board, but how the crew also needed to eat fresh food.

“Some areas will be more in depth than others.

“For example, when we video the crew quarters we will be thinking more about what life was like aboard the ship and using it as a setting for the discussion rather than looking at what would have gone on in that area.

“We will also be looking at some behind-the-scenes areas where the public would not normally get to go.”

Ali has spent the past few weeks of lockdown working aboard RRS Discovery by himself, and said he is looking forward to being able to share the ship with the rest of the city.

He continued: “I have been obsessed with the ship since I was three years old when it came to the city, so it is nice to get back on board, even if it is by myself.

“It is strange going on by myself, especially on windy days when there are clattering clunks – it can feel a bit supernatural at times.

“I love it here, there is never a day you don’t enjoy being on the Discovery.”

The videos will be posted on RRS Discovery’s social media channels over the coming weeks.