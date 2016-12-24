An Arbroath man has been honoured by the Queen with the status of Member of the Order of St John.

Former Royal Navy diver James Williamson, of Thornton Gardens, is one of the order’s Scottish Ambulance first responders.

He is the coordinator for responders in the Arbroath area and is also in charge of the six public-access defibrillators the Rotary Club of Arbroath has installed in the community.

As “guardian” of the defibrillators he is responsible for ensuring the machines work and for replenishing pads and similar consumable accessories.

James works in the oil industry as an IT specialist, having graduated from Abertay University in Dundee after leaving the navy.

He will be invested with the insignia of Member of the Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of St John of Jerusalem — the order’s full name — by the Prior of St John Scotland, Major General Mark Strudwick, at Aberdeen during the Festival of St John in June.