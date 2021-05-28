Angus museums are set for a north east art first.

Montrose museum and Forfar’s Meffan will play host to the finale of the Royal Scottish Academy of Art & Architecture Ages of Wonder touring exhibitions as part of the venues’ post-lockdown reopening in next month.

Angus Alive has partnered with the RSA to showcase the Art of Etching exhibition at the Meffan from June 19.

Montrose Museum will feature The Life School from June 26.

It will be the first time the exhibitions have gone on show in Angus, or the north east of Scotland.

For art fans it the two Ages of Wonder events also present a final opportunity to see the critically acclaimed exhibitions on their final stops of the national tour.

Foundations

The Royal Scottish Academy was established in 1826 and remains Scotland’s longest established artist-run society.

Its original Ages of Wonder: Scotland’s Art 1540 to Now exhibition ran in 2017.

Building on the moment in 1910 when the RSA transferred a number of significant works to the national collection, it was the largest exhibition the RSA has ever put on display.

The Angus touring exhibitions will include significant collections from the original exhibition on display in 2017.

Contemporary works will be produced live by artists in the galleries during the exhibition.

Rich tapestry

Angus Alive visual arts lead Gill Ross said: “When I visited Ages of Wonder: Scotland’s Art 1540 to Now in 2017, I thought it would be wonderful to bring these nationally significant works to our visitors in Angus.

“The RSA framed this exhibition in context to both historical and contemporary Scottish art, demonstrating its prominence in the rich tapestry of art history.

“It really is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy both Ages of Wonder: The Life School and The Art of Etching for the last time as part of this tour.”

RSA collections curator Sandy Wood said: “Although an Edinburgh-based institution, the RSA is proud of its national remit and the Art of Etching and Life School touring exhibitions allowed us to reach people across Scotland in 2018 and 2019.”

“After the tough year that we have all endured the RSA is delighted to be working with Angus Alive to bring our nationally significant collections to new audiences in 2021.”

Printmaking

The Art of Etching tells the story of fine art printmaking in Scotland, from the 18th century work of Alexander Runciman to the best printmakers of the present day.

Work from the RSA collections combines with the new works of artists Delia Baillie, Kate Downie, Stuart Duffin, Paul Furneaux, Jessica Harrison, Marion Smith and Frances Walker.

The newly-commissioned pieces sit alongside masterpieces from the likes of Rembrandt, David Wilkie, Ian Fleming and Elizabeth Blackadder.

The Life School exhibition focuses on the history of the RSA as a teaching institution.

It includes anatomical firsts and old master copies, early paintings from the life by the likes of S J Peploe and Robert Brough and contemporary works by Beth Fisher and George Donald.