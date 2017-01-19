Royal Navy Warrant Officer convicted of groping junior colleague in bar

A senior Royal Navy non-commissioned officer has been convicted of groping a junior colleague during a night out.

Warrant Officer Stephen Vernon was found guilty of sexual assaulting a female colleague during a swing band night in Moby Dick’s Bar at the HMS Excellent shore base in Portsmouth on January 26 last year.

He was convicted by a panel of senior officers at Portsmouth Naval Base’s court martial centre of one charge and acquitted of two other counts of sexual assault.

Vice Judge Advocate General Michael Hunter ordered pre-sentence reports on the defendant, who will be sentenced on a date to be set in February.

Lieutenant Colonel Victoria Phillips, prosecuting, told the trial the 52-year-old had bought a ticket for the complainant for the event and offered her the use of his cabin for the night if she needed accommodation.

During the night, Vernon, of the Defence Diving School, is alleged to have assaulted her by putting his hand down her trousers while he drank at the venue’s bar.

Lt Col Phillips said: “As the night progressed, WO1 Vernon’s behaviour towards her became increasingly inappropriate.”

She said the defendant told the complainant he knew she wanted promotion before saying: “I can help you there if you help me out. Why do you think I offered to you my cabin for the night?”

The complainant’s demeanour changed following the assault, according to Lt Col Phillips: “She was no longer appearing bubbly and outgoing but rather introverted.

“In the course of the following days, WO1 Vernon made a number of attempts to contact her, apparently concerned for her wellbeing. This was a cynical attempt on his part to ensure there would be no consequences from his misconduct that night and she would make no waves for him by reporting the matters.”