Royal Marines based in Arbroath accused of assault and resisting arrest

Two Royal Marines from RM Condor in Arbroath are to face trial at Dundee Sheriff Court later this month accused of assault and resisting arrest, during which a police officer’s wrist was broken.

Max Mortimer, 22, and Daniel Gay, 26, both of RM Condor, Arbroath, denied a total of four charges when their case called at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Mortimer denies that on December 6, 2019, in South Ward Road, he resisted arrest, advanced on police officers, shouted, swore and charged towards them with the intention of preventing the arrest of another.

He also denies resisting arrest on the same date at the same place by three officers, lashing out and kicking out and attempting to prevent the application of handcuffs, while struggling, during the course of which PC Eilidh Hill sustained a fractured wrist.

Gay denies, on the same date and place, he assaulted Mark Reid by lunging at him and attempting to punch him.

He also denies resisting arrest by pulling away from officers, struggling from their grasp before fleeing, then struggling violently and lashing out with his arms in an attempt to prevent the application of handcuffs.

Sheriff John Rafferty continued the case to trial on September 29 and continued their bail.