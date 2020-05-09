Royal Mail get behind Tele’s essential box campaign and help ensure patients get vital items

Royal Mail has backed the Tele’s Essential Boxes Campaign and ensured hospital patients and NHS staff throughout Tayside have received thousands of goodies and vital supplies.

The postal service team from Dundee, Perth and Angus offices supplied more than four crates’ worth of essential items to the NHS after they realised that patients may not be able to receive the items they need after being admitted to hospital.

Derek McKenzie, assistant delivery manager at the Dundee West office, said the idea to gather supplies came after a family member was rushed to hospital.

He said: “We were obviously fully aware of the situation from very early on. We are keyworkers ourselves but we fully appreciate and are aware of the work our colleagues in the NHS are doing.

“After one of my family members was rushed to hospital and we realised the limited time we had to get supplies in to her, we thought there must be so many more patients who are not getting anything brought in for them.

“From there we put a call out for toiletries and the offices in Perth and Angus decided to join us – which means there was probably over 300 members of staff who all donated items such as deodorant and soap to be handed in to the hospitals.

© Supplied

“I don’t think I have ever seen so many toothbrushes ever. It must have been thousands of pounds worth of stuff.

“The biggest delight to me personally has been the speed and the amount of donations we received.

“These are all from staff who are already working hard and adapting to new changes who then took the time and the money to go and buy stuff for others. It never surprises me the generosity of our staff.

“It makes me feel really happy because we all just want to do that little bit more to help and we are glad it is something that can be used not just by patients but also by the staff working within the hospitals too.”

HOW TO DONATE

You can drop smaller items off at the reception area of Ninewells Hospital, but for larger donations email donationscovid19.tayside@nhs.net to arrange a time for collection.

WHAT’S NEEDED

Non-perishable foods, tea, coffee, shampoo, deodorant, hand cream, face cream, phone chargers, magazines, books.

OR DONATE CASH

Cash donations to support essentials boxes can be made via nhstayside.scot.nhs.uk/GettingInvolved/FundraisingandDonations