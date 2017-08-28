Royal Mail exceeds delivery targets for Dundee area

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Royal Mail has exceeded its targets for first class mail in the DD postcode area, with 94.9% of post delivered the next working day.

The figure was revealed in the quality of service report for the first quarter of the financial year 2017-18.

Nationally, Royal Mail exceeded its first class mail target of 93%, delivering 93.3% the next working day.

It also passed its second class target of 98.5%, delivering 98.7% of this mail within three working days.

At an individual postcode level, 103 of 118 postcode areas met or exceeded their targets during the quarter.

Royal Mail is the only UK mail delivery company required to publish quality of service performance against delivery targets every quarter.

It has one of the highest quality of service specifications of any major European country.

Rob Jenson, operations director at Royal Mail, said: “We’re really proud of the service we offer our customers.

“Our postmen and women deliver to some of the most challenging performance targets in all of Europe.

“I would like to thank all our people for their tremendous efforts in making this happen.

“We are committed to maintaining and improving these high standards of service for all our customers.”

Royal Mail’s quality of service is measured by TNS Global.