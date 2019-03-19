Royal Mail blasts staff for bad parking while delivering to Dundee addresses

The Royal Mail has blasted city staff for using “inconsiderate” and “dangerous” parking methods to deliver mail.

Pictures sent to the Tele by a concerned member of the public showed Royal Mail vans mounted on the kerb and parked on double yellow lines at various areas in Stobswell.

A spokesman for Royal Mail said incidents were “isolated” before insisting that staff members involved were being dealt with internally.

One resident, who declined to be named, had pictured a vehicle blocking a path near to the junction with Dura Street and Albert Street.

He said: “I have the opinion these Royal Mail vehicles think they can park anywhere they like. I’ve seen it countless times, with vans abandoned on Morgan Street.

“If it was any other motorist they would be penalised by a warden.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council confirmed the local authority is looking into the matter.

The resident added: “Regardless of what Dundee City Council is claiming, it happens too often and I’ve seen it in other areas of the city as well.

“I realise the posties have a job to do but some of the parking is just borderline ridiculous and there is no need for it.”

Another resident insisted he had sympathy with the workers in the city.

He said: “I don’t really see it causing any problems.

“They’ve got deadlines to adhere to, they are probably looking to just get the mail dropped off as quickly as they can.”

A Royal Mail spokesman said:“We apologise for the incon-siderate and dangerous parking of some of our employees and for any inconvenience or offence caused by this. Procedures are put in place for all vehicles while they deliver mail so that they are parked in a responsible and safe environment.

“We believe that these are isolated incidents and the postmen and women responsible are being dealt with internally. Risk assessments will take place as to where vehicles should be parked in the future.

“All our people working in Dundee have again been reminded of safe and considerate parking.”