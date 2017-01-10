A man is set to be strapped to a plane and soar through the skies at speeds of up to 135mph to raise money for charity.

Roy Coles was rushed to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee from his Blairgowrie home six years ago after suffering a heart attack.

He was 49 years old, the same age his father had been when he died of heart failure.

Now Roy — who says he has a fear of heights — is set to do a “wing walk” to raise money for the team of doctors that saved his life.

The daring act involves being strapped to the top of a plane while it flies.

He is also using the white-knuckle mission to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society after witnessing the impact of the disease.

Roy, 55, who works as a chartered accountant, said: “Both of the groups are very important to me.

“Everyone has known someone that has been impacted upon by Alzheimer’s.

“I have family members who have been affected by it. When I had my heart attack, the staff at the coronary care unit at Ninewells were amazing.

“My father died of a heart attack at the same age that I had one, which was a really scary coincidence.

“It was a terrifying experience. It was a blue light ambulance to Ninewells. They were brilliant.

“The surgeon came in and saved me — he sorted me out.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the whole team. It was a long road to recovery but now I feel better than I ever did.

“The only time I have any problems is with steep staircases — but then I am also getting older.”

Roy said it was also a way of conquering his own demons.

He added: “It is an opportunity to overcome my fear of heights.

“I didn’t fly in a plane at all until I was 35, so wing walking is a big leap from that.

“It was one of these things that I always said I would like to do and I think I told that many people that I actually had no choice but to get on with it and do it.

“I will be in the air for 15 to 20 minutes.

“It is scary to think about now but it is also exciting.”

Roy is currently fundraising for the wing walk, which will take place on May 13 in Yorkshire.

People who want to contribute to Roy’s effort for the coronary care team at Ninewells can visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/roy-coles.

Or alternatively, at his Alzheimer’s Society fundraising campaign at justgiving.com/fundraising/Roy-Coles.