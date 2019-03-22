Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown’s show in Dundee tonight is OFF

Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown has called off performances in Dundee and Angus this weekend after suffering a family bereavement.

The controversial comic was due to appear at Dundee’s Whitehall Theatre tonight, followed by Montrose Town Hall on Saturday.

However, both dates have been called off because of family tragedy.

A statement by the Whitehall Theatre said: “Tonight’s performance of Roy Chubby Brown has been cancelled due to a sudden, tragic family loss.

“A rescheduled date will be announced at a later date. Customers who have purchased tickets will be contacted by the box office regards refunds.”

Tommy Stewart, organiser of Brown’s Montrose show, confirmed Saturday night’s show is also off.

While organisers hope to arrange a new date, they are not yet able to confirm.

Anyone with tickets for Montrose is advised to email montrosechristmasspectacular@gmail.com for more information.