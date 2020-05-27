Roxburghe House day care patients smash target to climb Ben Nevis from the comfort of their homes

Patients at Roxburghe House’s Macmillan Day Care unit have smashed a target to climb Ben Nevis from the comfort of their own homes.

The group of patients, who normally attend the gentle exercise group, have not been able to meet due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Senior physiotherapist Jennifer Baines wanted to keep her patients active during lockdown and came up with the idea for them to walk the 17,000 metre journey it would normally take to climb the mountain.

© Supplied

Once a week the patients send Jennifer their step count and she calculates how far they have all travelled.

In just four weeks they have managed to cover a distance of 32,000 metres and are showing no signs of stopping.

Jennifer said: “I was really keen to set up a challenge to keep these vulnerable people with long term conditions as active as possible during this time. By week two they had managed to reach half the distance, and by week four we are now at 32,000 metres.​

“I was overwhelmed by the response. Our patients have been so enthusiastic and so keen to take part.

“Many of them have not seen anyone for over eight weeks now. This challenge is allowing people to be active in a safe way during lockdown. This is so valuable, both physically and psychologically.”

Helen Money, 79, is currently taking part in the challenge. She said: “It is wonderful that, in spite of the situation we are in, we have this challenge to take part in.

“I am so happy to be taking part. It’s something to take our mind off everything that is happening and it is keeping us active.”