A Dundee councillor is kicking up a stink over the “calling card” left by police horses which helped keep the peace at a football match in the city.

Norma McGovern said she was disgusted to find a section of the pavement in the Hilltown covered in horse muck.

The Lochee councillor said it was so bad she had to walk on the road to avoid stepping in it.

Speaking after a meeting of Dundee City Council’s neighbourhood services committee where she first raised the issue, Ms McGovern said she was horrified when she walked down the Hilltown to find huge piles of the muck.

She said: “It had obviously been left behind by the police horses that were in the city on Friday night to help police the Dundee Utd v Hibs game at Tannadice.

“There was a 10ft stretch of muck on the pavement round about the area near the Shakespeare Bar and outside several takeaways.

“I don’t understand why the horses were on the pavement. I also want to know whose responsibility it is to clear away mess left by them.

“Is this something the police should be tackling or is the council left to clear it up and pick up the bill?”

Ms McGovern said the mess was a health and safety hazard.

She said: “I had to walk on the road to avoid it so I’m really concerned that other people will have had to do the same.

“Mums walking down there with prams would also have had to go on the road to avoid the mess. That could be really dangerous.

“It’s also not hygienic to have mess like that outside food shops.

“I’d have thought the police should have the responsibility for clearing it up but I suspect the council will be left to clear it up and pick up the bill.”

Chief Inspector Gary Ogilvie of Tayside Division, who was also at the meeting, apologised for the mess left behind.

He said: “Obviously we have no control over what the horses do.

“I don’t know who has responsibility for clearing it up.

“The horses are used to very good effect when policing events like this.”

The council’s director of neighbourhood services Elaine Zwirlein said the local authority would work closely with the police to resolve the problem.