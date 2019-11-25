Row over unpaid debt led to assault of ‘frail’ man in Dundee city centre

A row over an unpaid debt led to a man being floored before having his bank card nicked.

John Lawrie, 33, admitted knocking the “frail” man to the ground during the incident in Dundee city centre on July 2.

After carrying out the attack, 40-year-old Michelle Garvie quickly swiped his bank card.

It was revealed at Dundee Sheriff Court that Lawrie encountered the man during a chance meeting in the city centre.

Lawrie’s solicitor claimed his client was owed money by the victim and took umbrage to hearing he had come into a significant amount of money.

Prosecutor Stewart Duncan said: “The accused Lawrie told him that he wanted £10. He withdrew £10 at the ATM and gave it to the accused.

“A short time later, the accused Lawrie wanted more money and the complainer withdrew another £10.

“A struggle ensued between the accused Lawrie and the complainer as he tried to leave.

“The complainer was knocked to the ground and objects fell from his pockets which were picked up by the accused Garvie before walking away.”

Lawrie, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to assaulting the man on High Street on July 2 by repeatedly demanding money from him, struggling with him and knocking him to the ground.

Garvie, of McAlpine Road, admitted stealing the man’s bank card.

Solicitor advocate Brian Allison, defending Lawrie, said his client wanted some of the debt to be repaid and was simply asking for money as opposed to demanding.

He said: “He was disappointed to receive another £10 from the second transaction. Mr Lawrie accepts he struggles with him and he ends up on the ground.”

Sentence was deferred on both for reports until next month. Sheriff Lorna Drummond bailed Garvie but remanded Lawrie.