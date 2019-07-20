Row over dog mess ended in man having teeth punched out, Dundee court hears

A row over dog faeces led to a man having teeth knocked out by his neighbour.

Chay Ewing flew into a rage after he and his friend were blasted for putting dog mess in neighbour Muynaradzi Muzividzi’s bin.

Mr Muzividzi lost two teeth after being repeatedly thumped by the 20-year-old at the common close of Bloomfield Road, Arbroath, on April 18.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Mr Muzividzi had criticised the other man, saying: “People like you shouldn’t have a dog.”

But things took a violent turn when Ewing joined in the argument.

Fiscal depute Joanne Smith said: “As the complainer walked towards his front door the accused came down from his property and started shouting at the complainer.

“The accused landed a punch to his face and repeatedly punched the complainer to his face causing two front lower teeth to become dislodged and a cut in the inner lip.

“At 11.30am police informed the accused a complaint had been made. He was cautioned and replied ‘whoever made the statement is a *****’.”

Mr Muzividzi’s teeth were placed in a glass of milk and he was treated at the Dental Hospital in Dundee.

Ewing, an inmate at Polmont, pleaded guilty on indictment to repeatedly punching Mr Muzividzi on the head to his severe injury and disfigurement.

Defence solicitor Paul Parker-Smith said it was Ewing’s position that Mr Muzividzi was shouting at his friend who had called on him for help because the victim was preventing him from leaving the scene.

He told Sheriff Pino Di Emidio: “Mr Ewing says he went out and thereupon Mr Muzividi’s anger was turned upon him and his position was he got a mouthful from the complainer.

“It was in these circumstances that Mr Ewing lost his temper and swung a punch at him.

“He does not detract from the fact he did punch him and has indeed pleaded guilty to the charge.

“I appreciate there is something of a serious record here but I would be asking your lordship to call for reports.”

Sentence was deferred on Ewing until August 19 for social work reports and a restriction of liberty order.

Sheriff Di Emidio continued to remand Ewing in custody prior to sentencing.