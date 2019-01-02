‘Row kicked off at front of taxi queue’ prior to death of man in Dundee city centre

A man who died following a “disturbance” just an hour into the New Year may have been killed during a row over a taxi, it was claimed today.

The man, who has not yet been identified by police, was found seriously injured at a cab rank in Dundee’s Nethergate, in the city centre.

He was rushed to hospital and later succumbed to his injuries and a probe was launched by Police Scotland’s Major Investigations Team.

Detectives have appealed for information in identifying the man, who is described as a white man, aged in his 40s or 50s with short ginger hair.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a two tone light and dark blue Berghaus rain jacket, faded denim jeans and dark brown shoes along with a distinctive silver Cartier watch with gold studs.

He is known to have arrived at the scene of the incident from the area of Whitehall Crescent and Union Street, Dundee.

Locals said there had been a “good atmosphere” in the Nethergate area on Hogmanay – with bars yards from the scene packed with happy revellers.

A disturbance later erupted beside a taxi rank opposite the Trades Bar in Nethergate, where the man was later found fatally injured.

The scene remained taped off with cordons manned by uniformed officers on Tuesday.

What appeared to be smashed glass and staining to the pavement around the head of the taxi rank queuing area could be seen at the centre of the cordoned off area.

One cabbie, who asked not to be named, said today: “I’ve been told that a row kicked off at the front of the queue – there were a couple of groups involved.

“It looked like the usual thing – people arguing over who was first – and this guy got caught in the middle of it.”

Another driver added: “It isn’t clear if the guy who died was with any of the people who were arguing or if he just got caught up in the disturbance.”.

Police said emergency services were called to the area around 1.15am following a report of a disturbance involving a group of people.

Detective Inspector Ross Fitzgerald, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigations Team, said: “We know that a number of people were in the area around the time of this incident, which happened on Nethergate close to the Overgate Shopping Centre.

“We would ask anyone who witnessed any disturbance or who has any other information which could assist the police investigation to come forward if you haven’t already spoken to an officer.

“A police presence is likely to be maintained in the area for some time while enquiries continue and the public are thanked for their patience and understanding.”

He added: “I would urge anyone with information which could help identify this man who has sadly died to contact Police Scotland as soon as possible.

“Our enquiries continue into the incident itself and I could also ask anyone who witnessed a disturbance in the Nethergate area or who has any other information which could assist the police investigation to come forward if you haven’t already spoken to an officer.

“Any information can be passed to Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 516 of January 1, 2018. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”